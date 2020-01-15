“We Are Not Complaining” – Lola Omotayo Reacts As Davido Mocks Her Hubby, Peter Okoye For Wearing Wig

by Amaka Odozi

Lola Omotayo-Okoye has taken to social media to react to a post made by singer, Davido in which he made jest of her husband, Peter Okoye for wearing wig.

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye
The mother of two shared before and after photos of her man as she stated that he was sexy then and is still sexy now.

In her words;

“Sexy then, sexy now! All na Art! Long, short, non existent….we are not complaining o!#noshitstaken #welikehimlikethat…Mr.P God bless you for us..ages like fine wine”

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7V6zECh4vZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

