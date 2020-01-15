“We Are Not Complaining” – Lola Omotayo Reacts As Davido Mocks Her Hubby, Peter Okoye For Wearing Wig

Lola Omotayo-Okoye has taken to social media to react to a post made by singer, Davido in which he made jest of her husband, Peter Okoye for wearing wig.

The mother of two shared before and after photos of her man as she stated that he was sexy then and is still sexy now.

In her words;

“Sexy then, sexy now! All na Art! Long, short, non existent….we are not complaining o!#noshitstaken #welikehimlikethat…Mr.P God bless you for us..ages like fine wine”

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7V6zECh4vZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link