We Need Our Own Regional Security: Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide has urged governors of the south-east governors to establish a joint security outfit to address insecurity issues in the region.

The request was made by the group via Okechukwu Isiguzoro, it’s president, and Okwu Nnabuike, its secretary general, made in a statement.

This comes after reports that the south-west governors will launch “Amotekun”, a regional security outfit on January 9th.

Ohanaeze youth asked the governors of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra to emulate what the south-west governors have done.

“OYC call on the South East governors to establish a joint security outfit that will uniformly curb crimes and insecurity challenges emanating from suspected herdsmen,” the statement read.

“We want the South East governors forum to replicate in the South East, the new security outfit recently announced by Southwest governors “Amotekun” which will commence work on January 9th 2020. All over the world, security of lives and property remains the top priority of every government.

“OYC is ready to assist the South East Governors to draw up a master strategic plan, design to provide palliative measures and prevent crime through partnerships with security agents and ensure that crime and insecurity challenges are reduced to minimal level, for increased dividends of democracy, foreign investments, makes Southeast safe for businesses to thrive, and exploit her potential and become the fastest growing economies in West Africa. This security outfit will also create employment for Igbo youths.”

It added that: “Igbos should be their brothers keeper in the face of any adversity and provocative threats in other to avoid being sacrificial Lamb and major casualties in the hardship that awaits Nigerians in 2020…hunger and tough year awaits all. ”