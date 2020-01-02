‘Well Trained Girl’: Nigerians React As Teni Pounds Yam In Ekiti

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni real name Teniola Apata is currently trending on social media after the singer was spotted in a now-viral video pounding yam.

According to reports, the 26-year-old sonorous voiced singer was spotted pounding the yam in her home town during the festive period.

The video has since sparked reactions from Nigerians who have described the talented singer as a well-trained girl just for yam pounding.

Read Also: Burna Boy Is Not Apologizing To Anyone; Teni Blasts South African Lady (Photo)

Also, some in their reaction pointed out that the singer’s simplicity is second to none as a result of the yam pounding. What do you think???

What Nigerians are saying: