‘Well Trained Girl’: Nigerians React As Teni Pounds Yam In Ekiti

by Valerie Oke
Teni billionaire
Nigerian Artiste Teni

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni real name Teniola Apata is currently trending on social media after the singer was spotted in a now-viral video pounding yam.

According to reports, the 26-year-old sonorous voiced singer was spotted pounding the yam in her home town during the festive period.

The video has since sparked reactions from Nigerians who have described the talented singer as a well-trained girl just for yam pounding.

Read Also: Burna Boy Is Not Apologizing To Anyone; Teni Blasts South African Lady (Photo)

Also, some in their reaction pointed out that the singer’s simplicity is second to none as a result of the yam pounding. What do you think???

What Nigerians are saying:

Tags from the story
Teni
0

You may also like

Alibaba Takes Swipe at Nigeria’s Constitution Over Continuous Payment of Joshua Dariye

Pastor disgraced publicly after he was caught sleeping with church member in Edo State (video)

Makinde Azeez Blasts Musician, Waconzy Over Piracy Claims

Four artists win N4m in Sterling Bank’s art competition

Actress Yvonne Nelson shows off her massive baby bump on the cover of Wow magazine! (photos)

First Photos from Monalisa Chinda’s Great-Gatsby Themed Wedding in Greece

Photos: Caroline Danjuma celebrates birthday at motherless babies home

Yomi Fabiyi drags Instablog9ja, actress to court, demands N15m

Cute Photo Of 2face Idibia Holding His Daughter While He Talked With Ali Baba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *