What Akin Alabi Told Man Who Wants To Use His Children’s Fees To Gamble

Akin Alabi, owner of NairaBet, a sport betting company and a member of the House of Representatives has reprimanded a follower who said he wants to use his kids’ school fees to gamble.

The Twitter user had via the microblogging platform told the lawmaker his mind is telling him to use his children’s fees to bet on sport on Nairabet.

However, Alabi didn’t find the tweet funny, as he quickly reprimanded the man saying, “Don’t EVER do it. Don’t even joke about it. I know you are joking but please the joke is too expensive.”

