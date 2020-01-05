What Buhari Must Do To End Wanton Killings In Nigeria: PDP

by Valerie Oke

 

PDP Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country in order to end the killings.

Reacting to the killing of about 23 innocent Nigerians by gunmen in Tawari Community in Kogi state, the PDP in a statement on Sunday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari must inject new blood into the security system.

The statement read: “The PDP notes that the invasion of the helpless Tawari community and the killing spree, which reportedly lasted unrepressed for several hours, despite earlier security apprehensions in the area, points to government’s direct negligence to its primary duty to protect the people.

Read Also: What Igbos Must Do To Clinch 2023 Presidency: Buhari’s Associate

“The PDP blames the unabated killing and violence in various parts of the country on security lapses under the present administration as well as the manifest failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to decisively track down and prosecute killers and perpetrators of violence in our country.

“Our party recalls that no decisive steps have been taken to prosecute the perpetrators of mass killings that shook our nation in Benue, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Rivers, Ebonyi, Abia and of course Kogi state, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“It is indeed disheartening that the APC administration is now trying to reduce the functions of the office of the Commander-in Chief of our nation to issuing press releases and condolences message each time marauders invade communities and massacre defenseless compatriots, instead of tracking down and dealing with the perpetrators.

“Such failures by government embolden killers, insurgents, marauders and kidnappers who have now virtually taken over our highways and holding citizens hostage in their homes, forests and caves. ”

