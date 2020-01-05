What Caused Kaduna Gas Explosion: DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said that illegal transfer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas, to cylinders caused the Saturday explosion in Kaduna.

The explosion which claimed more than five lives, including Simon Mallam, chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, occurred at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis.

In a statement on Sunday, Paul Osu, DPR’s head of public affairs, said, “In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion. ”

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.

“We appeal to members of the public to continue to assist in reporting the activities of illegal operators to the nearest DPR office.”