What To Do If You Are Attracted To School Girls Singer Orezi

Nigerian singer Orezi has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice for all married men who still cheat on their wives.

According to the singer, married men who are attracted to schoolgirls in uniform, need not continue pursing these girls and looking outside their homes, they need to purchase a uniform for their wives.

”If you are a married man and you find your yourself attracted to school girls , just buy your wife a school uniform 😁”

This is coming weeks after Orezi was involved in an accident.