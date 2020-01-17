What To Do If You Are Attracted To School Girls Singer Orezi

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Orezi has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice for all married men who still cheat on their wives.

According to the singer, married men who are attracted to schoolgirls in uniform, need not continue pursing these girls and looking outside their homes, they need to purchase a uniform for their wives.

Read Also: The Most Controversial Celebrity Often Turns Out To Be Most Successful – Orezi

If you are a married man and you find your yourself attracted to school girls , just buy your wife a school uniform 😁”

This is coming weeks after Orezi was involved in an accident.

Tags from the story
Orezi
0

You may also like

British Man Attracted By Cossy Orjiakor’s “Pure Honey”

I dropped out of school when I got pregnant at 14 – Actress Ada Ameh

Naeto-C And Wife Expecting A Baby

Patience Jonathan excited after seeing Fani-Kayode’s Triplets

Do You Know Why Davido Missed The ‘Warri Again’ Concert?!?

Do You Know Why Davido Missed The ‘Warri Again’ Concert?!?

Davido Donates Food To Under-Priviledged, Orphans And Schools Benefit On Birthday

Desmond Elliot’s Wife Becomes Major Business Woman In Lagos Island

Singer Johnny Gill and Comedian Bill Bellamy to storm Nigeria

Hit or Miss? Actress Bukola Awoyemi shows off her natural look (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *