“Why I Am Masturbating 7 Times A Day Ahead Of My Next Match” – Boxer, Tyson Fury

by Amaka Odozi

British boxer, Tyson Fury has revealed he masturbates up to 7 times a day ahead of his rematch with American heavyweight Deontay Wilder in February.

Boxer Tyson Fury
Boxer,Tyson Fury


The boxer made this disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday, he claimed he adopted the special training method to keep his testosterone levels up.

In his words,

“I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it,

Read Also: Speed Darlington Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Running From Bike Man (Photo)

“I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping.

“I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.”

Tags from the story
Tyson Fury
0

You may also like

Michael Schumacher Gradually Being Woken From Coma

Szczesny hails Arsenal character

Mancini: I Am The Best In England

Elections Into Sports Federations Will Hold in May – NOC Assures

The Award Set To Replace The FIFA Ballon d’Or Has Been Unveiled

FA Charges Cisse & Evans With Improper Conduct

World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Nigeria 2 Goals to Nil

Wheelchair Tennis Players Depart for Kenya

Crouch Praises Moses after Newcastle Win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *