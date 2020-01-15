“Why I Am Masturbating 7 Times A Day Ahead Of My Next Match” – Boxer, Tyson Fury

British boxer, Tyson Fury has revealed he masturbates up to 7 times a day ahead of his rematch with American heavyweight Deontay Wilder in February.





The boxer made this disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday, he claimed he adopted the special training method to keep his testosterone levels up.

In his words,

“I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it,

“I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping.

“I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.”