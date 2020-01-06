Why I Don’t Own A Car – Singer Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi in a new interview has opened up on why he does not own a car as many of his colleagues in the entertainment business.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Fm with OAP George Quaye, Eazi was asked if he owns a car and the singer replied saying;

Read Also: ‘Take Test After Detty December’ – Mr. Eazi Tells Ghanaian Fans

“No, I still don’t have a car. This is because all year round I’m not stationed in one place. Today, I’m in this country playing shows, tomorrow, I’m somewhere else. It doesn’t make any sense for me to buy a car and just pack it, and so no, I still don’t have a car”.

He went on to speak about artistes and creatives, saying many do not respect them in general. In his words, “people don’t really respect the creative arts as an industry but I think with time the narrative is changing”.