Why I left Watford For China: Ighalo

Odion Ighalo, former Super Eagles player says he left Watford for China because of money.

The player who left the English Premier League side during the January 2017 winter transfer window for Changchun Yatai said that he has had no regret ever since.

According to Watford Observer, Ighalo says leaving England for China has had a remarkable impact on his career.

“Watford fans don’t know it but I had an offer from Crystal Palace on the table and West Bromwich but the club was looking for big money and that’s why I accepted Changchun Yatai at the time,” he said.

“There’s lot of reasons I went there [China]. I wasn’t playing much in Watford and I did not want to keep sitting on the bench.

“So, instead of me sitting down there and not playing I had to move. When the opportunity came for me I accepted it because China could pay what Watford wanted.

“But this is past tense now. I am happy and Watford are happy because they made a lot of money with me. And they are still my team in the Premier League.

“I don’t know about other players. Maybe they go there for different ambitions. Me? Yes, I went there for the money I am honest but I don’t know why other players go there for.”