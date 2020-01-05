“Why I Sacked TeeBillz” – Tacha Opens Up In Fresh Interview

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ta cha has opened up on why parted ways with her manager, TeeBillz after three months of working together.

Speaking in a fresh interview with Sunday Scoop, the controversial reality star said Teebillz was too slow with carrying out actions and he wasn’t able to meet her expectations.

Read full excerpts from the interview below;

Vlogging

“The highlight of my vlogging career was the first time I had 100,000 views on YouTube and also when I got my YouTube page verified by Google for paid advertisements to be featured.”

Sacrifice

“Some of the biggest sacrifices I have made for my career include depriving myself of sleep and relinquishing my family time and privacy.”

Advice

“I would tell anyone aiming to go for BBN to be original. They should not change anything about themselves or act for the camera.”

Qualities

“I am hard working and I strive to succeed in whatever I set my mind to do.”

Teebillz

“When one signs up with a management, one would have expectations and targets. However, it’s one thing to have expectations and it’s another thing to have the expectations turn to reality.

Sadly, that didn’t happen, especially after the first month of being signed to a management. The drive I had and the drive they had didn’t match. I drew their attention to my concerns and also tried to manage the situation by being patient and hoping for a change. But, things got worse as time went on and after three months, I decided we should mutually disengage our business relationship for the sake of my brand.

(As regards being intimate with Teebillz), people are always saying things and it won’t stop. I don’t know what they mean by that. If their intimacy means that he’s a good manager, then by all means, he is. If not, I’m lost.”

No leave, no transfer

“It is a self-generated slogan. It was something I brought up to cheer myself on my own for surviving so many nominations (in the house). I was up (for disqualification) basically every week and I kept getting saved. I was confident at some point that I wasn’t going anywhere till the last day, hence the slogan.”

Fame

“Fame has robbed me of my privacy. My life now seems like it’s in the open and everyone keeps their eyes on my business round the clock.”