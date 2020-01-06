Why I Would Date A Married Man, By Bobrisky (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has shared the only reason why he would ever date a married man.

The social media sensation hinted that if such would happen, it would have to be on a ‘low-key’.

Recall that on several occasions, the cross-dresser has said that she would never date someone that is married.

After lots of pressure, he has now come out to give reasons on why he would do it.

Taking to SnapChat, the crossdresser hinted that it has to be very secret to the point that her own best friend would not know.

Watch The Video Here: