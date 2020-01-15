Why It Took 11 Years For KWAM 1 To Be Installed As ‘Mayegun Of Yorubaland’

by Eyitemi Majeed
Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal(KWAM1)
Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal(KWAM1)

The Alaafin of Oyo state, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has revealed that it took 11 years before popular Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal(KWAM1) was installed as the ‘Mayegun of Yorubaland’ because his forefathers did not consent to it initially.

According to the monarch, the singer had indicated an interest in the title 11 years ago during his visit to his palace in the company of his friends and associates.

Read Also: Alaafin Of Oyo Alaafin Clears The Air On Monarchs KWAM 1 Shouldn’t Prostrate For

The respected Fuji icon was finally given the title on Monday, 13th January.

Tags from the story
Alaafin of Oyo state, Kwam 1
0

You may also like

Mavin Records Crew Drops New Stunning Promo Photos

Atiku congratulates Miracle on winning Big Brother Naija 2018

Ladies Fall Over and Go Wild For Iyanya At Cokobar Anniversary Show In London

Van Vicker Pays A Visit To His Motherland + Celebrates With Liberian Youths

PHOTOS: Nigezie Re-launch party (Go Green)

PHOTOS: Nigezie Re-launch party (Go Green)

Pray to God to bring your own husband to you – Uche Maduagwu comes for Toyin Aimakhu

Bobrisky

Bobrisky Reveals What He Will Be Getting For His Birthday

E-Money Pours Sweet Words on his Wife Juliet as they Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary

Yul Edochie’s Alleged Gay Stalker Slams Yul On Stalking Claim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *