Why It Took 11 Years For KWAM 1 To Be Installed As ‘Mayegun Of Yorubaland’

The Alaafin of Oyo state, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has revealed that it took 11 years before popular Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal(KWAM1) was installed as the ‘Mayegun of Yorubaland’ because his forefathers did not consent to it initially.

According to the monarch, the singer had indicated an interest in the title 11 years ago during his visit to his palace in the company of his friends and associates.

Read Also: Alaafin Of Oyo Alaafin Clears The Air On Monarchs KWAM 1 Shouldn’t Prostrate For

The respected Fuji icon was finally given the title on Monday, 13th January.