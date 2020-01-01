Why Shehu Sani Was Arrested: EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, over his alleged involvement in extortion, name dropping, and financial crimes.

According to EFCC, the former senator was arrested following complaints by the owner of a car company, ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, over his activities.

Sani was said to have allegedly collected $10,000 from ASD Motors chief on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu with a promise to help him(ASD) and any other person having issues with the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency explained that Sani was subsequently arrested but was granted administrative bail while the said $10,000 was recovered from him and was asked to report himself to the EFCC which he failed to.

The former senator reportedly told the ASD Motor chairman that he discussed his case with EFCC investigators who claimed that only Magu could resolve the matter.

For that reason, he asked the complainant to provide him with an extra $20,000 to pass on to Magu to enable him to resolve the problem with the EFCC.

But the complainant claimed he could only provide $10,000 and thereafter wrote a cheque covering the amount.

The cheque was allegedly presented to Bureau De Change operator who reportedly gave the $10,000 equivalent to the senator – to settle the matter with the EFCC.

“Senator Sani is expected to spend the New Year in EFCC’s custody as the complainant is expected to take up issues with him on Thursday, January 2, 2020

“Besides this, EFCC operators are quizzing him over the allegations of scamming some other people and allegedly dropping the name of the EFCC boss before suspects who have cases with the commission,” a top official said on Tuesday night in Abuja.