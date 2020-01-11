Why You Should Not Be Bothered When Family, Friends Call You Stingy – Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has advised his followers not to worry when their families, friends tag them stingy when they invest.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said they would feel the stings of poverty for divesting their wealth and living large in their youths while their own ‘stinginess’ will become ingeniousness with time.

He wrote:

“Let your family and friends call you stingy when you invest and they divest their wealth in living large in their youth. They will feel the sting of poverty in their old age while your ‘stinginess’ will become ingeniousness in the fullness of time.”