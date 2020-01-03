Wife Lambasts Ighalo For Throwing Lavish Party Few Days After Losing Sister

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ighalo
Ighalo

There seems to be trouble brewing in Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo‘s marriage as his wife has taken to her Instagram page to lambast him for partying hard, a few days after the demise of his sister.

While it remains unknown why she went public to lambast her husband, she queried the talented striker’s humanity before going on to call him out for organizing a lavish party within one week after losing her sister.

Read Also: Is Favour Better Than Labour? Ighalo’s Tweet Starts Twitter Riot;

She further stated that she does not have any right to mourn the deceased when the younger brother is already partying hard.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
Jude Odion Ighalo
0

You may also like

Government to Make N197.25 Billion from the Sales of PHCN Distribution Companies (DISCOs)

Nigerian Army kill two Boko Haram female suicide bombers

Nigerian couple arrested for fracturing three months baby bones

Davido. Chioma and Sophia fights dirty on ig

Sophia Momodu, Davido, Chioma Fight Dirty On Instagram

Fuel Scarcity : Senate set to visit petrol stations in Nigeria

Peter Okoye

“Who Wants To Raid My Closet?” – Peter Okoye Flaunts His Luxury Wears (Photo)

Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Announces His Exit From Forte Oil

Man Kills his Blood Brother While Fighting Over a Land in Imo state (photos)

arikhorrorstories

Arik To Resume Flight Operations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *