Wife Suprises Billionaire Razak Okoya On 80th Birthday (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Shade Okoya, the wife of billionaire business man, Razak Okoya threw him into a frenzy of sort when she invited his old time foreign drivers from Las Vegas and Frankfurt to honour him on his 80th birthday at their Nigerian home.

Razaq Okoya
Razaq Okoya and wife, Shade Okoya

The Nigerian business tycoon, who didn’t know what was going on, was elated and very happy to see the men whom he has known over decades of service to him and his family when in America and Europe.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY BIRTHDAY OLOWO ORI MI. #shadeokoya

A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya) on

