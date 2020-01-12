Wife Suprises Billionaire Razak Okoya On 80th Birthday (Video)

Shade Okoya, the wife of billionaire business man, Razak Okoya threw him into a frenzy of sort when she invited his old time foreign drivers from Las Vegas and Frankfurt to honour him on his 80th birthday at their Nigerian home.

The Nigerian business tycoon, who didn’t know what was going on, was elated and very happy to see the men whom he has known over decades of service to him and his family when in America and Europe.

Watch the video below: