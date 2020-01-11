With One Game At Hand, Liverpool Open 14 Points Lead At The Top After Defeating Tottenham

Liverpool has now opened a 14-points lead at the summit of the league table after defeating Tottenham by a lone goal at White Hart lane during the Premier league late-kickoff on Saturday.

As a result of the victory, the Reds now have 61 points from 21 league matches while second-placed Leicester has 45 points from 22 games.

Manchester City can leapfrog into second place on 47 points if it emerges victorious against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Reds still remain the only team across Europe’s five major leagues, who has not tasted defeat in the domestic league this season.