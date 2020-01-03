Wizkid Performs At Private Party For Cameroon’s President (Video)

A new video has hit the internet capturing the moment Nigerian multi-award winning singer Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun was spotted performing for the president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, wife, kids, and political associate.

According to reports, the singer was invited to perform at a private party which was kept away from the prying eyes of the general public.

Also, he is said to have been paid really well for the performance.

Paul Biya is a Cameroon military dictator who has ruled the country for over 38 years.

Watch the video below: