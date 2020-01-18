Wizkid Reveals What Makes Him Happy

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid took to his social media page to reveal to his fans what really makes him happy.

The award winning singer who released a 7 track EP some weeks ago on his Twitter handle expressed that music makes him happy.

The NNigerian singer who got ominated for the NAACP Image Award some days ago, pointed out that his main reason for living is music and that is the only thing he does.

The singer’s assertion confirms what a lot of his fans have been saying on social media that music is the only thing the singer is committed to.

See his tweet below: