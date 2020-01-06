Woman Gives Testimony In Church On How Her Husband’s Car Knocked Down, Killed Pedestrian

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian Churches
Members of an unidentified Church in Nigeria

A Twitter user, @flying_FF has shared the bizarre story of how a woman once came to the church to testify that her husband’s driver killed someone with a car.

According to the user, the woman is thankful because her husband was not the one driving but their driver.

She added that the driver is currently in police custody.

Read Also: ‘I am a big Testimony’ – Charles Okocha writes as he displays bullet wounds he sustained some years ago

However, before she could finish the testimony, church elders quickly moved in to collect the microphone from her.

Read the full story below:

0

You may also like

Senate Postpones Vacation To Allow President Buhari Present 2016 Budget

Twitter reacts to man who murdered his girlfriend because he had the urge to do so

[GRAPHIC PHOTO]: Twitter reacts to man who murdered his girlfriend because he had the urge to do so

Ajimobi’s Wife Denies Money Laundering Arrest In London

Ajimobi’s Wife Denies Money Laundering Arrest In London

List Of Passengers On The Dana Air Flight

Dead body

Man Mistakenly Killed In Place Of Cow At Ngige’s Hometown

Chairman Of Richbon Group, Muonagolu To Create 5,000 Jobs With N8bn Auto Assembly Plant

Boko Haram Issues Threat Over Anti-Islam Film

Ogun Police Arrest 110 Suspects

First Class Graduate Of Economics Shot Dead By Policeman While Defending Girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *