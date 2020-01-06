Woman Gives Testimony In Church On How Her Husband’s Car Knocked Down, Killed Pedestrian

A Twitter user, @flying_FF has shared the bizarre story of how a woman once came to the church to testify that her husband’s driver killed someone with a car.

According to the user, the woman is thankful because her husband was not the one driving but their driver.

She added that the driver is currently in police custody.

However, before she could finish the testimony, church elders quickly moved in to collect the microphone from her.

