Xavi Hernandez Confirms Speaking With Barcelona Board (Video)

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he had spoken with Barcelona chiefs, amid report linking him to replace current Blaugrana manager, Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou.

The 39-year-old also reiterated his desire to coach Barcelona where he won 25 trophies in a magnificent 17-year career at the Catalan club.

Current Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde is under intense pressure at Barcelona after he saw his side beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in Jeddah on Thursday night in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final encounter, with Diego Simeone’s side going on to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final.

Report emerged on Saturday that members of Barcelona’s board, Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau, had a smoothly meeting with Xavi in a bid for him to succeed Valverde.

But Xavi has now confirmed he met with sporting directors, Abidal and Grau.

