Yahoo Boy Blasts His Oyibo Client For Scamming Him (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A young man said to be an internet fraudster alias Yahoo boy blasted an unidentified white woman for turning the tables on him.

The internet fraudster on the phone
According to reports, the oyibo woman was supposed to send a package which the man had managed to swindle from another client to him but she has delivered it to another person.

This only infuriated the man, who got a taste his own medicine, as he continously yelled ‘fuck you’ while on the phone with the woman

The internet fraudster asked the white woman why she had given him an address to ship his good if she knew she had ulterior motives.

Watch the video below:

