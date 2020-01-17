‘You Go Hustle Tire’ – Bobrisky Tells Upcoming Crossdresser

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has sent a note of warning to up-and-coming cross-dressers across Nigeria.

According to Bob, the ‘crown’ is for no one but him as he shared on his Instagram post.

Bob, as he is fondly called, is well known for his high fashion taste and his controversial statements.

READ ALSO – I Have Dined With Witches Of The World, I Am Powerful – Bobrisky

Sharing a photo of himself collecting some money, the cross-dresser hinted that he is a ‘senator’s girlfriend’

He wrote: “Senator girlfriend… Did I hear there is another upcoming Bobrisky? You go hustle tire… My crown is for no one.”

See Post Here: