‘You Go Hustle Tire’ – Bobrisky Tells Upcoming Crossdresser

by Michael Isaac
Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has sent a note of warning to up-and-coming cross-dressers across Nigeria.

According to Bob, the ‘crown’ is for no one but him as he shared on his Instagram post.

Bob, as he is fondly called, is well known for his high fashion taste and his controversial statements.

Sharing a photo of himself collecting some money, the cross-dresser hinted that he is a ‘senator’s girlfriend’

He wrote: “Senator girlfriend… Did I hear there is another upcoming Bobrisky? You go hustle tire… My crown is for no one.”

