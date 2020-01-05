You Must Build A Strong Post-Buhari Legacy, Bakare Tells Buhari

by Valerie Oke

 

Tunde Bakare
Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to build a strong post-Buhari legacy facilitated by accurate succession.”

The cleric, while speaking on Sunday, said that history has placed Buhari the responsibly  “to institutionalise systems of accurate succession that will build and sustain the Nigeria we desire.”

He said, “mustering the apparatus of governmental force against those who criticise the government by the words of their mouths or the strokes of their pens is nothing but a petty path of vengeance that will eventually boomerang.”

“I will not support evil no matter who perpetrates it. I will not support violation of people’s rights. Anything that is against the rule of law, I will not support it. It will never happen to me, that is like attacking my own constituency, it doesn’t matter whose ox is gored.”

 

