You Will Die If You Compete With me – Bobrisky

Well, Bobrisky is letting the world know she is not one that can be controlled.

Taking to her IG page, the popular cross-dresser shared a new video of herself while stating that she is not one that can be tamed and she remains a queen.

Read Also: It Is Not By Force To Look Beautiful Like A Girl: Nollywood Actor Advises Bobrisky

Bob then added that anyone who tries to compete with her will die.

”She can never be TAMED…a queen today, a queen 👸 FOREVER!! You compete, You DIE!!!❤️❤️❤️”

Watch the video of her dancing and share your thoughts;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7OHN_jJVUZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link