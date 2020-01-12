You Will Die If You Compete With me – Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Well, Bobrisky is letting the world know she is not one that can be controlled.

Taking to her IG page, the popular cross-dresser shared a new video of herself while stating that she is not one that can be tamed and she remains a queen.

Bob then added that anyone who tries to compete with her will die.

”She can never be TAMED…a queen today, a queen 👸 FOREVER!! You compete, You DIE!!!❤️❤️❤️”

Watch the video of her dancing and share your thoughts;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7OHN_jJVUZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

