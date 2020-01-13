‘You Will Get A Baby Boy In 9-Months Time’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells Dakore (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian Actor, Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the rumours surrounding Dakore’s marriage.

On his Instagram page, Maduagwu hinted that Dakore’s enemies have seen that God is about to bless her with a male child in nine months time.

According to him, it is with that knowledge that enemies hope to plant disaster in her home.

Recall also that Maduagwu had earlier prophesied to Genevieve a husband in four months’ time.

Fingers crossed to see if all these prophecies will  come true.

See Post Here:

Uche Maduagwu
His Instagram Post
