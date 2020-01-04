You Will Not Exit Poverty If You Started Your Life With Borrowing – Reno Omokri

Author Reno Omokri in his daily nuggets, has revealed how many dwell in poverty for the better part of their lives.

According to Reno this is because of many people starting their lives borrowing money from others.

In his words;

” POVERTY CYCLE:

You borrow for the wedding. You haven’t finished paying, yet you have a kid. You borrow for naming. You haven’t finished paying, now the kid is one. You borrow for birthday. You can’t even repay. Now, you are expecting a second child, for which you will repeat the cycle. Are you going to name your children ‘BORROW’, ‘SORROW’ and ‘SHALLOW’? You see, when you start life on a cycle of borrowing, you can hardly exit poverty. Start life on a clean slate. Have a wedding you can afford. Most of the people who will come and eat to finish and even steal your cutlery to take home will be strangers. What is the point in going into debt to feed strangers? Use the money to start life on a clean slate!”