Your List Is Pure Garbage – Journalist, Tope Delano Tackles 2019 Most Impressive Rappers List

Music journalist Tope Delano has slammed a list of the most impressive rappers in 2019 released a few days ago.

The list had the likes of M.I, Vector, Blaqbonez, Dremo, Boogey, AQ amongst others on it’s top 12 but according to Tope, that list is very inaccurate.

Read Also: Four Nigerian Rappers Who Are Lyrically Uncreative, By Tope Delano

According to Tope, about 5 trappers on the top 12 do not deserve to be there as they really did not do anything impressive as rappers in 2019.

”Your list is the most inaccurate I have seen in my entire life and trust I ve been unfortunate to waste minutes of my life reading garbage in this lifetime. That you feel the need to include about 5 persons in your top 12 is beyond alarming..”

Read her tweets below;