Your List Is Pure Garbage – Journalist, Tope Delano Tackles 2019 Most Impressive Rappers List

by Temitope Alabi
Rappers list
Rappers list

Music journalist Tope Delano has slammed a list of the most impressive rappers in 2019 released a few days ago.

The list had the likes of M.I, Vector, Blaqbonez, Dremo, Boogey, AQ amongst others on it’s top 12 but according to Tope, that list is very inaccurate.

Read Also: Four Nigerian Rappers Who Are Lyrically Uncreative, By Tope Delano

According to Tope, about 5 trappers on the top 12 do not deserve to be there as they really did not do anything impressive as rappers in 2019.

”Your list is the most inaccurate I have seen in my entire life and trust I ve been unfortunate to waste minutes of my life reading garbage in this lifetime. That you feel the need to include about 5 persons in your top 12 is beyond alarming..”

Read her tweets below;

Tags from the story
Dremo, Falz, Tope delano
0

You may also like

House of Representatives urge government to support Tertiary institutions financially

Sex toy

Rich Women In South Korea Use Nigerian Men As Sex Toy – Twitter User Alleges

NSCDC officials arrests 47 year-old man for attempting to traffic 2 women to Saudi Arabia

EFCC set to get assistance from World Bank

Foreign based traffickers should be arrested and prosecuted – NAPTIP

Present generation lacks discipline, hard work and dignity —Gov. Imoke

President Buhari proposed budget may suffer delay – Yakubu Dogara

Again Gunmen Invade Southern Kaduna, kills 14

National Assembly to henceforth pass national budget in 3 months - Ahmed Lawan

Approve Multi- Million Dollar Loan Rejected Under Saraki, Buhari Tells Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *