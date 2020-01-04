Yul Edochie To Nigerians: Why Channel Your Anger To Celebrities Instead Of Government?

by Temitope Alabi

 

Yul Edochie
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to share his thoughts on many who love to blame celebrities for the bad state of things in the country.

According to Yul,. he does not understand why celebrities have to be blamed when in fact the government should be the one taking all the blames.

In his words;

”Many Nigerians are angry with the Government, which is very understandable. (Me too) But rather than channel the anger to the Government they vent it on celebrities. That’s the part I’m yet to understand.”

