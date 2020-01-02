Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Happenings In Her Life In The Last Decade

by Valerie Oke
Yvonne Jegede
Nollywood Actress Yvonne Jegede

Actress Yvonne Jegede has recounted happenings in her life in the last decade as people all over the world usher in a new decade.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she laid emphasis on her she had to be addressed as a MRS for the shortest period following her failed marriage.

She wrote:

“The last decade has been a roller coaster of blessings. Countless things to be grateful for, even things I had no control overworked in my favor. Got a degree from American University Cyprus (Bsc International Relations), got to be called Mrs for the shortest period (Lol), got the most energetic son in the world, and a lot of other things I don’t want to write here (Personal). Plus, I have grown much more in the last 2yrs also.
I have a feeling I will make more mistakes in the next decade and also more wins.
To all those true hustlers out there, the word CONGRATULATIONS will be like a suffix added to your name.
More wins for us… #2020″

