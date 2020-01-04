Zlatan Engages In Prayer Session With Upcoming Rapper (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile took his Instagram page to reveal how he helped an upcoming rapper on the street.

Zlatan Ibile
Nigerian Singer Zlatan

The rapper who has constantly showered encomium on Afro-pop star and DMW boss, Davido on how he helped him to stardom, engaged in a prayer session with the upcoming music act.

The popular rapper who had a fantastic 2019 took to his Instagram page to reveal that the rapper will be performing with him at Fela Shrine on the 19th of January.

Watch the video below:

