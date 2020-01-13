Zlatan Ibile Deletes Instagram Posts After Releasing New Single, ‘Quilox’

Next rated award-nominated artiste, Zlatan Ibile has taken down all his post on Instagram.

This is happening just a few days after releasing his latest single, ‘Quilox’

While there is no known reason why the artist pulled a stunt like this, his fans are still showing their love for the single and loyalty to him.

Taking down the photos, however, the singer still updates his stories to show his fans listening and dancing to his latest single.

This may however just be another publicity stunt.

See Photo Here: