Zlatan Ibile Launches Zanku Label Records

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian pop artiste and rave of the moment, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, also known as Zlatan Ibile has reportedly launched his own record label tagged, “Zanku Records”.

Zlatan Ibile and the logo of his record label
This is coming shortly after his close pal and colleague, Naira Marley broke the news of his exit from Moves Recording and the opening of his label “Marlian Music” which already comprises of 4 pioneering acts.

Taking to Instagram, Zlatan shared a post which shows the official logo of his record label and he also made changes to the information on his Instagram bio, indicating he’s no longer signed to “Alleluyah Boiz Ent”.

See the logo and his bio below:

Zlatan Ibile's Instagram bio

Zlatan Ibile's logo

 

