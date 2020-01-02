Zlatan Ibile Launches Zanku Label Records

Nigerian pop artiste and rave of the moment, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, also known as Zlatan Ibile has reportedly launched his own record label tagged, “Zanku Records”.

This is coming shortly after his close pal and colleague, Naira Marley broke the news of his exit from Moves Recording and the opening of his label “Marlian Music” which already comprises of 4 pioneering acts.

Taking to Instagram, Zlatan shared a post which shows the official logo of his record label and he also made changes to the information on his Instagram bio, indicating he’s no longer signed to “Alleluyah Boiz Ent”.

Read Also: Davido Finally Speaks On Why He Travelled With Sophia Momodu To Ghana

See the logo and his bio below: