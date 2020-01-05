Zlatan Ibile Set To Release New Single, ‘Quilox’

Popular rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile has taken to Instagram to announce his soon-to-be released single titled ‘Quilox’.

The name ‘Quilox’ definitely rings a bell as it is a luxurious style night club in Nigeria owned by Shina Peller, a house of assembly member in Lagos State.

The rapper broke the exciting news on Instagram shortly after he floated his own record label, ‘Zanku Records’.

Zlatan Ibile shared an artwork of his new track with the caption;

“@spyritmyx na you they delay this song !

I don get artwork for 3days now”

See the full post below: