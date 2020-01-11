Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores To End Milan’s Winless Run

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first start since returning to AC Milan as his side earned a 2-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday to end a three-match winless run in Serie A.

The Swede, who joined the Serie A club for a second time on a free transfer in December, swept in a finish on the 64th minute after Rafael Leao’s deflected strike broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Also Read: Tammy Abraham Scores As Chelsea Defeat Burnley

Ibrahimovic, who made his second debut for the club off the bench during Monday’s 0-0 draw with Sampdoria, has now scored a top-flight senior goal in four different decades.

The result elevates Milan to eighth place on 25 points, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, after a run of three games without victory in which they failed to score a single goal.