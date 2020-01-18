Zlatan Shows Support To Peruzzi Amid Drama

Could anything be more than words of encouragement from friends to each other when one of them is down???

It is definitely no doubt that popular singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh simply known as Peruzzi has a good friend in person of Zlatan.

Taking to his official twitter handle on Saturday, 18th January, Peruzzi wrote that he can not be brought down no matter how haters try.

Reacting swiftly to his statement, Zlatan reechoed by saying nothing can shake him.

Peruzzi wrote:

The harder you try, the higher I go! #GAZA

Reacting to his tweet, Zlatan wrote:

Nothing fit shake you