3 Of Kyari’s Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

More shocking news has emerged at Aso rock as three staff of the presidential chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have tested positive for coronavirus.

Although it has not been confirmed. The Presidential Villa has scaled down the number of reporters to cover activities of the President, during the period of the current restrictions announced by the federal government.

The shocking news came only a few hours after Kyari himself tested positive for the deadly disease.

Since the news broke out, many high profile personalities across the country have been in fear as he was said to have been at Kogi state on the 17th of March shortly after returning from his Germany trip.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

During his Kogi trip, he was said to visit the State government house to commiserate with the state governor, Yahaya Bello over the demise of his mum.

