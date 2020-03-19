Entertainment

40 Seconds Man: Churchill Shades Tonto Dikeh On Instagram Video

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Kwankwaso Wasn’t Attacked In Kano — Aide

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State was not attacked during a political gathering in Kano on Wednesday.Ibrahim...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAF Suspends CHAN 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved the Championship of African Nations, CHAN 2020 to 2021 amidst increasing...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Politicians Should Be Made To Spend A Day Or Two In Prisons: Suswan

The former governor of Benue state,  Suswan has stated that politicians need to spend at least a day in...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities For Four Weeks

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the suspension of all football activities in the country as a preventive...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh
Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has reignited his long-running feud with her.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist took to IG to share a video of himself taking part in the #stayathomechallenge which is being done by footballers around the World.

His prowess surprised many of his followers with some others jokingly said they doubted he was a ’40 seconds man’ in bed as previously claimed by his estranged wife.

Read Also: After Being Called Bisexual, Olakunle Churchill Mocks Tonto Dikeh

When one follower wrote: ‘And dem sey Baba no fit do pass 40 seconds, Baby still fit ooo.’ 

The father of one replied:  No mind them awon onibaje, olorun maje ki a kan agbako. When you Dey enjoy he no 40 seconds.

In another reply to one of his followers, Churchill wrote: ‘no mind yeye talk joh, before na my King Kong, My Mr X, After separation Mr.X no be MR X again, MY King Kong turns 40 secs Man. ‘ 

Watch the video below;

 

 

Previous articleCoronavirus: Lagos Announces Closure Of Schools
Next articleStop Addressing Upcoming Actors As Veterans – Fred Amata
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nkechi Blessing Gets Another Engagement Ring — Weeks After Getting Dumped By Fiancé

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally found love again and she is set to walk down the aisle with her new boyfriend.Information Nigeria recalls...
Read more

Bobrisky Finally Shows Off His ‘Boyfriend’ (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has finally shared a glimpse of his boyfriend on Instagram.The highly-controversial celebrity took to the photo-sharing app...
Read more

Coronavirus: Violinists Recreate Sad Scene From Titanic Movie

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Two instrumentalists were spotted in an empty store as they made a reenactment of an epic scene from the 1997 drama/disaster movie, Titanic.As global...
Read more

Eniola Badmus Expresses Fear Over Coronavirus While In The UK (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to react to the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected her stay in London.Although, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -