40 Seconds Man: Churchill Shades Tonto Dikeh On Instagram Video

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has reignited his long-running feud with her.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist took to IG to share a video of himself taking part in the #stayathomechallenge which is being done by footballers around the World.

His prowess surprised many of his followers with some others jokingly said they doubted he was a ’40 seconds man’ in bed as previously claimed by his estranged wife.

When one follower wrote: ‘And dem sey Baba no fit do pass 40 seconds, Baby still fit ooo.’

The father of one replied: No mind them awon onibaje, olorun maje ki a kan agbako. When you Dey enjoy he no 40 seconds.

In another reply to one of his followers, Churchill wrote: ‘no mind yeye talk joh, before na my King Kong, My Mr X, After separation Mr.X no be MR X again, MY King Kong turns 40 secs Man. ‘

Watch the video below;