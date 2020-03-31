68-Year-Old Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

A 68-year-old Nigerian born doctor, Alfa Sa’adu has lost his life to coronavirus in the UK where he practiced until his demise, TheCable reports.

Until his death, Sa’adu worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust.

The late medical practitioner who is also the Galadima of Pategi in Kwara state died of the disease on Tuesday.

Aisha Ahman-Pategi, Kwara State Commissioner for chieftaincy affairs, confirmed his demise to TheCable.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has 135 confirmed coronavirus cases since its first case was confirmed on 26th February.