75-Year-Old Defiles 2 And 4 Year Old Sisters In Anambra

A 75-year- old man, Raphael Mbanyereude aka Papa Okoye, has been arrested by the Anambra state police command for allegedly defiling two sisters aged two and four in Okija, Ihiala Local government area of Anambra state.

Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson of the state police command, via a statement revealed that the man was arrested following a report by the mother.

Read Also: 75-Year-Old Man Defiles His 11-Year-Old Granddaughter

The statement also confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation.

“On the 17/3/2020 at about 11:am, following a formal complaint, Police operatives attached to Okija Division arrested one Raphael Mbanyereude alias (Papa Okoye)’m’ aged 75years  of Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge with two minors all females, aged 2 and four years (Children of same parent) respectively.

“The dastardly act was discovered by the Children’s mother when she saw her children crying and holding their private parts. She then became curious and checked only to discover water coming out and their private parts became reddish as well.

“Meanwhile, victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of their hymen was confirmed.

“The suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime. The CP enjoins parents to strictly monitor their children in order to avert similar ugly incidents.” the statement read.

