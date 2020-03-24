Trending

Abba Kyari: Buhari Is A Victim Of His Own Misgovernment – Omokri

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Omokri and Buhari
Omokri and Buhari

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and people democratic party chieftain, has reacted to the news that the chief of staff, Abba Kyari has tested positive for coronavirus by stating that President Muhammadu Buhari is a victim of his own misgovernment.

Read AlsoAisha Has Shown More Leadership On Covid-19 Than Buhari – Omokri

Speaking via a tweet on his official Twitter handle, he added that he refused to build good hospitals for the poor and there is currently nowhere for him to run to.

He wrote: “There is nowhere for the tyrant to run. He can’t run to his UK doctors. He didn’t build hospitals for the poor in Nigeria, so he can’t run to hospitals he didn’t build. His male ‘friend’ has brought it to Aso Rock. @MBuhari is a victim of his own misgovernment!”

