Abule-Ado Explosion: Dangote Donates N100M Cement To Victims For Reconstruction

The team comprised the immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju; the new GMD of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, and the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina.

Mr. Ikazoboh, who on behalf of Dangote, commiserated with Governor Sanwo-Olu over the unfortunate incident caused by the gas explosion, said the Dangote Cement company “would be supporting the reconstruction of the Abule-Ado area with N100 million worth of cement”.

He also formally informed the governor of the change of baton at the helm of the cement manufacturing giant, where Mr. Puchercos recently took over from Mr. Makoju on the retirement of the latter.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks, acknowledged the change in management at Dangote Cement Plc, and expressed appreciation at the company’s gesture, which he described as timely.