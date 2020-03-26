Actor Ali Nuhu Denies Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu has denied reports that he tested positive to coronavirus.

Nuhu made this known during an interview with the BBC Hausa service on Thursday.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Nigerian Celebrities Self-Isolate After AMVCA

The actor said it was unnecessary for Lagos state government and other health authorities to raise the alarm that celebrities who attended AMVCA should self-isolate.

Recall that Lagos State Government called for test to be conducted on those who attended the film award ceremony, after a guest at the ceremony had the coronavirus.

The actor revealed that despite being told to self-isolate, no health official visited him. He also revealed that NCDC had given him the all clear to carry on his normal activities.