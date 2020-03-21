Actor Gbenga Ajumoko Dies After Battling Kidney Problems

Popular Nollywood actor, Gbenga Ajumoko has reportedly passed away after a long time battle with kidney problems.

Information Nigeria recall the actor reached out to well-meaning Nigerians in October, 2019 to beg for financial assistance after he was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension which later took a toll on both of his kidneys.

Read also: Popular Singer Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

According to reports, he was being treated at an hospital in Sagamu Remo, Ogun state until the ailment got worse and he had to be taken to a private hospital at Ibadan Garage, Ijebu Ode.

Unfortunately, he didn’t make it as he gave up the ghost on Friday.