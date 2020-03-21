Entertainment

Actress Bukunmi Oluwashina Speaks On Being A Lesbian

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Imo, Plateau Bye-Elections Indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG To Shut...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Yoruba actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina, in a recent interview, spoke about being a lesbian and how her Tomboy nature doesn’t define her sexuality.

Speaking with blogger, Gbolahan Adetayo, she said;

“Tomboy does not mean you are a lesbian, as a matter of fact, I don’t get to keep girlfriends (Female friends) closer like I do keep my boyfriends. The closest people around me are all guys, plenty. And all we do is to discuss businesses not prick (Laughs). Productive conversation is the only thing that can get me addicted to someone. I’m not that romantic like people think. I’m a freaking introvert”

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Laments Unavailability Of Men To Fulfill Her Bedroom Needs

“But When its time for you all to meet my man, when he shows up, you probably see him. Not promising though because I love a private life. I always don’t like talking about or posting the most beautiful part of my life on the media, because people ruin beautiful things. I kinda have anthropophobia. But God would help me when that time comes sha. The most important thing now is hustle”, she added.

Previous articleCovid-19 Can Kill You, WHO DG Tells Young People
Next articleActress, Olaitan Sugar Rains Curses On Ex-Boyfriend (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actress, Olaitan Sugar Rains Curses On Ex-Boyfriend (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Movie producer, Olaitan Sugar has taken to social media to lambast her ex-boyfriend, Segun Mayanna for leaving a shady comment on her Instagram post. The actress...
Read more

Popular Singer Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Actor-singer Kenny Rogers is dead.According to reports, Rogers died Friday night. He was 81.The country singer died at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. His...
Read more

I Hated God For Abandoning Me – BBNaija’s Diane Russet

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has revealed that that she once hated God because of the challenges she passed through after the death...
Read more

Wicked Nigerians Will Start Grinding Chalk And Packaging It As Chloroquine

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Actor Yul Edochie has reacted to the news of the price of Chloroquine shooting up in Nigeria after President Trump stated that it is...
Read more
- Advertisement -