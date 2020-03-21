Actress Bukunmi Oluwashina Speaks On Being A Lesbian

Popular Yoruba actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina, in a recent interview, spoke about being a lesbian and how her Tomboy nature doesn’t define her sexuality.

Speaking with blogger, Gbolahan Adetayo, she said;

“Tomboy does not mean you are a lesbian, as a matter of fact, I don’t get to keep girlfriends (Female friends) closer like I do keep my boyfriends. The closest people around me are all guys, plenty. And all we do is to discuss businesses not prick (Laughs). Productive conversation is the only thing that can get me addicted to someone. I’m not that romantic like people think. I’m a freaking introvert”

“But When its time for you all to meet my man, when he shows up, you probably see him. Not promising though because I love a private life. I always don’t like talking about or posting the most beautiful part of my life on the media, because people ruin beautiful things. I kinda have anthropophobia. But God would help me when that time comes sha. The most important thing now is hustle”, she added.