Actress Kate Henshaw Reacts To Video Of Trader Washing His Goods In Gutter Water

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has reacted to the trending video of a trader who washes his fruits in gutter water.

News surfaced some days ag that the Lagos state government have finally nabbed the said fruit seller.

Reacting to the video, Kate stated that it is sheer wickedness to do something like that.

She continued writing;

”WICKEDNESS AT ITS PEAK!!!

No one, I repeat, no one should buy fruits from these people along the road!! You do so at your peril….

If you dare come for me citing anything ethnic, you will not like my reaction so be warned in advance!!

If the authorities chase them away it will be termed as wickedness….

How do you wash fruits in the gutter and then sell to people??? Where is your heart?? We are fighting a virus that threatens our very existence but we also have to contend with black hearts who dwell among us!!!

This is unconscionable!!!!!🤬🤬🤬🤬”