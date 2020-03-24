Entertainment

Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Mother Collapses. Here’s Why

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

Health and FoodValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NECO Suspends Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 common entrance examination into 104 Unity schools...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The test result of Bauchi state governor has finally confirmed that he is a carrier of the deadly coronavirus.This...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lionel Messi Tops Highest Paid Football Players In 2020

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has been named the highest-paid player in 2020.According to a study by France...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

 

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing surprised her mom a few days ago with a new store.

The surprise which has since surfaced online saw the actress’s mother passing out for some seconds before regaining consciousness and thanking God.

Read Also: Nkechi Blessing Gets Another Engagement Ring — Weeks After Getting Dumped By Fiancé

The actress shared the video on her page writing alongside;

”so I have been looking for the perfect time to show my mum where all my money have been going🤦🏻‍♀️ And the right time to break the news to her,I don even forget say today na mothers day** Long story short I told my kid sis @jenniferijeomasunday to tell my Mum that I am somewhere down with serious stomach ache and I have been screaming her name,that she should pls come …on her way to me she was already crying,casting and binging say dem don give her pikin poison🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ on getting to the store my mum Fainted🤦🏻‍♀️ biko the rest dey d video🤦🏻‍♀️ my mum get Drama pass me Sha ooo🤣🤣..in oda news @novah_kiddies_home is located at Number 97 Allen Avenue Ikeja✌️ official opening April 5th 2020 two days after my Son’s Birthday🙏🏻”

View this post on Instagram

So I have been looking for the perfect time to show my mum where all my money have been going🤦🏻‍♀️ And the right time to break the news to her,I don even forget say today na mothers day** Long story short I told my kid sis @jenniferijeomasunday to tell my Mum that I am somewhere down with serious stomach ache and I have been screaming her name,that she should pls come …on her way to me she was already crying,casting and binging say dem don give her pikin poison🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ on getting to the store my mum Fainted🤦🏻‍♀️ biko the rest dey d video🤦🏻‍♀️ my mum get Drama pass me Sha ooo🤣🤣..in oda news @novah_kiddies_home is located at Number 97 Allen Avenue Ikeja✌️ official opening April 5th 2020 two days after my Son’s Birthday🙏🏻

A post shared by Nkechi sunday (@nkechiblessingsunday) on

Previous articleTaylor Swift Finally Speaks On Her Feud With Kanye West
Next articleActress Stella Damasus Shares Secret To Financial Freedom
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actress Stella Damasus Shares Secret To Financial Freedom

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Actress Stella Damasus has taken to her social media page to share her secret to how anyone can get financial and spiritual freedom.Accoridng to...
Read more

Taylor Swift Finally Speaks On Her Feud With Kanye West

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Multi-award winning singer Taylor Swift has spoken out for the first time since the unedited audio of her 2016 conversation with Kanye West leaked.The...
Read more

Coronavirus: Only God Can Save Humanity – Reno Omokri

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author Reno Omokri is of the opinion that only God can save the world from the coronavirus pandemic.Omokri took to his IG page to...
Read more

My Shock Absober – Opeyemi Aiyeola Shows Off Her Husband As He Turns A Year Older

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has taken to social media to celebrate her husband as he turns a year older.The veteran actress shared a photo...
Read more
- Advertisement -