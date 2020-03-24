Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Mother Collapses. Here’s Why

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing surprised her mom a few days ago with a new store.

The surprise which has since surfaced online saw the actress’s mother passing out for some seconds before regaining consciousness and thanking God.

The actress shared the video on her page writing alongside;

”so I have been looking for the perfect time to show my mum where all my money have been going🤦🏻‍♀️ And the right time to break the news to her,I don even forget say today na mothers day** Long story short I told my kid sis @jenniferijeomasunday to tell my Mum that I am somewhere down with serious stomach ache and I have been screaming her name,that she should pls come …on her way to me she was already crying,casting and binging say dem don give her pikin poison🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ on getting to the store my mum Fainted🤦🏻‍♀️ biko the rest dey d video🤦🏻‍♀️ my mum get Drama pass me Sha ooo🤣🤣..in oda news @novah_kiddies_home is located at Number 97 Allen Avenue Ikeja✌️ official opening April 5th 2020 two days after my Son’s Birthday🙏🏻”