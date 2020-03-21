Entertainment

Actress, Olaitan Sugar Rains Curses On Ex-Boyfriend (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Movie producer, Olaitan Sugar has taken to social media to lambast her ex-boyfriend, Segun Mayanna for leaving a shady comment on her Instagram post.

 

Olaitan Sugar
Nollywood actress, Olaitan Sugar

The actress shared a photo of a lady she acted within past years as she also asked her fans for her whereabouts.

Olaitan Sugar wrote;

Please who knows her whereabouts? I don’t know why I can’t just get my mind off her, funny enough I never met her but I love her and I remember casting her for my first movie in 2012 AREMO ITE but unfortunately all efforts in reaching out to her proved abortive. I just hope she’s doing well. Pls help reach out to her “

In reaction to the post, the filmmaker’s ex-boyfriend, Segun Mayanna wrote:

“You no know any of her family members? She is a wise woman unlike you that advertise herself on the social media, she is on a low key building her home, no distractions.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Don’t Sneeze, Cough Around Me -Teni Warns (Video)

Responding to the comment, the actress slammed the man, stating that he hasn’t gotten over the fact that she turned down his proposal.

It didn’t end there as she rained heavy curses on him.

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the actress and her ex
The exchange between the actress and her ex

