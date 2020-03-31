Actress Osiobeloveth Reveals How Rivers Taskforce Destroyed Items She Got From The Market

Actress Osiobeloveth has taken to social media to share a video showing how the goods she bought at a market were destroyed by the Rivers State task force due to market shutdown.

According to Osiobeloveth, she was shocked when the items she already paid for were destroyed before her eyes.

Read Also: Lockdown: Give Nigerians 1 Month Free Subscription – Keyamo Tells DSTV, Others

“This is what happened today in Port Harcourt. Things that I bought with my friend were destroyed by Wike task force they poured kerosene on the things I and my friend already paid for considering how expensive things are in the market now. Everything we bought were destroyed before our own eyes we couldn’t even move we just stood there in shock at a point we had to run. And it’s not even in the market oo. This country is one hell of a place to be in”.